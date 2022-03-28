King Richard: Why Will Smith’s Venus and Serena Drama Deserves to Win an Oscar for Best Picture?

King Richard has always existed in essence. You’ve probably heard that Will Smith is in a movie about Venus and Serena Williams, that he plays their father, and that the movie is more about him than about the world’s most famous sisters. But it’s less likely that you’ve actually seen King Richard, It’s a film eclipsed at first by the concurrent release of Smith’s skin-crawling intimate memoir, then headlines about what a financial disaster it was at the box office. Such a dismissal could not have happened for a less worthy film: King Richard Far more complex than before, and buoyed by charm and sociability. Smith, too, deserves much more than his potential Best Actor win.

He plays Richard Williams, a tennis coach and security guard who always…