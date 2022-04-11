Kingdom Hearts 4: A Crossover With Star Wars?

Since the official announcement by Square Enix regarding the development of Kingdom Hearts 4, many rumors have been circulating on the web. one of them suggests that, This will be the first.

Indeed, during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Kingdom Hearts license, Square Enix shared a short trailer for the next title. In this, we can see some scenes showing a place full of different vegetation and a small stream.

However, looking more closely, many players, not fans or licensees, have discovered another element: a metal object hidden in the decorations. According to several sources, this object strongly resembles the AT-ST leg. This could mean that Kingdom Hearts 4 will offer a Star Wars world with an environment similar to Endor, which is present in the movie “Return of the Jedi.” But nothing is completely certain.