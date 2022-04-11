Kingdom Hearts 4 announced: New trailer details, Star Wars rumors and more

A new mainline entry in Kingdom Hearts The series received a surprise announcement during its 20th anniversary celebrations in Japan.

trailer forKingdom Hearts IV The ceremony closed and was attended by the series director, Tetsuya Nomura, as well as the series’ composer, Yoko Shimomura.

In the announcement trailer, Sora returns with an updated look at the start of a new epic saga, possibly taking place after the events of Kingdom Hearts III,

The new story, dubbed the “Lost Master Arc” by the game’s creators, begins with Sora in a boss fight against a giant foe that resembles the “heartless” enemies featured in previous titles.

Players are introduced to Quadratum, a large, sprawling city set in a realistic-looking world – a…