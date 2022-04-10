Kingdom Hearts 4 announced, watch the first trailer for Sora’s new arc

next mainline kingdom hearts game, Kingdom Hearts 4, now in development, Square Enix announced during a 20th anniversary livestream for the franchise on Sunday. a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 Sora confirms the return of Donald and Goofy for a new adventure, and what Square Enix calls the “Lost Master Ark” is “an epic new story”.

Kingdom Hearts 4The first trailer for Quadratum introduces Quadratum, which is described by Square Enix as “a sprawling city set in a grand, realistic world that looks a lot like Tokyo, unlike anything before in the Kingdom Hearts series”. Was seen.” The trailer also introduces Kingdom Hearts fans to a new character, Strelitzia.

Square Enix didn’t announce a release date or platform Kingdom Hearts 4,

