Kingdom Hearts 4 announced with new trailer at 20th anniversary celebration

Kingdom Hearts 4 has been officially announced at an event celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary.

Initially premiering in Japan to attendees at the Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Celebration event, Square Enix has now publicly released the first Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer.

In the seven-minute-long video, fans outside the show can see what was shown during the presentation, including Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, a new mobile game, and our first look at Kingdom Hearts 4.

Watch the first Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer below, which starts at the four-minute mark.

The trailer has a darker and more serious tone than previous installments in the series. In the footage you can see a much older Sora teaming up with Kingdom Hearts Union X’s Strelitzia in a fight against a boss…