Kingdom Hearts 4 announced with new trailer, but it’s not set in Tokyo

Kingdom Hearts 4 is real! (pic: Square Enix)

Square Enix has announced Kingdom Hearts 4 as part of the game’s 20th anniversary celebration, along with the series getting a new mobile game.

Rumors always suggested no more waiting 13 years until the next mainline Kingdom Hearts The game, and with no release date yet, publisher Square Enix has officially announced Kingdom Hearts 4 with its first trailer.

That usually means a brief pre-rendered teaser that doesn’t reveal anything significant, but it’s a bit more substantial – and indirectly spoils the ending of Kingdom Hearts 3. It starts right after the four-minute mark in the video below.

We won’t discuss any specific plots until after the ad below, but just to make sure it’s all the same…