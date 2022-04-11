Kingdom Hearts 4 is an opportunity to win back lost fans

Kingdom Hearts 4 A reset needs to happen.

There was a time when news of a new Kingdom Hearts Admission must have sent me into the paradox of happiness. but announced that Kingdom Hearts 4 The work is barely inspired by “Huh, that’s neat.” I’ve been a loyal devotee of Keyblade’s church ever since I heard Hikaru Utada’s “Simple and Clean.” Kingdom Hearts And KH2 were my games, one of the foundational texts at the core of my identity as a gamer. But spinoffs began to split into consoles I didn’t own, and the story turned into a swamp of characters and plot points (Aqua got ‘Norted!) that me too, with my years of training in weird-ass gladiator pits world of Warcraft And last dream Vidya could not get confused. Kingdom Hearts I lost…