Kingdom Hearts 4 might cross over with Star Wars

Over the weekend, Square Enix surprised Kingdom Hearts 4, the next big game in their incomprehensible RPG series, featuring Disney cartoon characters as pop-punk boyband multiverse superheroes. I’m a little distressed to see KH4 leaning towards a ‘realistic’ art style in parts, though I’d be curious to see a Kingdom Hearts Mickey Mouse that’s a wee mouse wrapped in leather, plaid, buckles, and zips. While KH4 is largely a mystery for now, eagle-eyed viewers think the announcement trailer hints at a crossover with the Disney princess world of Star Wars.

Skip to 4:04 in the trailer to skip past several mobile games and go straight to the Kingdom Hearts IV announcement. Then I’ll turn you over to Square Enix for the official info: