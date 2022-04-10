Kingdom Hearts 4 revealed at series anniversary celebration

Square Enix’s fashion king, Tetsuya Nomura seems to be at it again: Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced at a special event celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary.

For those who don’t know, Kingdom Hearts is a long-running JRPG series that is famous for (in) the worlds of Disney and Final Fantasy, while also creating its own setting and lore. The series was created by Tetsuya Nomura, the character designer of several classic Final Fantasy games and director of the classic Final Fantasy 7 remake. (opens in new tab),

The trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 shows series protagonist Sora waking up in a minimalist apartment in a modern city. It seems that he is trapped in this world of “Quadratum” and proceeds to do battle with a shadowy giant monster. The trailer ends with Donald Duck and…