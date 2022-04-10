Kingdom Hearts 4 revealed with surrealistic visuals

Square Enix is ​​celebrating the 20th anniversary of the beloved Kingdom Hearts franchise and as expected, we were supposed to take a look at the next entry, Kingdom Hearts 4. Fans were treated to a three-minute surrealistic and visually stunning trailer featuring Sora. Kingdom Hearts 4’s platform hasn’t been announced by Square Enix, but it is likely to be on PlayStation 5, PC, and perhaps Xbox Series X|S. Kingdom Hearts 4 is currently being built with Unreal Engine 4, but the team has announced that they are preparing Switch to the newly released and more powerful, Unreal Engine 5, Watch the trailer below at 7.48.

