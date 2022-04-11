Kingdom Hearts 4 Star Wars world teased in first trailer

Kingdom Hearts 4The official announcement made on Sunday was relatively light on details. We know that a more adult Sora, along with Donald and Goofy, will be back for a new adventure that will launch a new story arc. We know that Sora will fight Heartless in Quadratum, and that at least one semi-new character, Strelizia, will play a role.

Oh, and Sora may finally travel to a galaxy far, far away, based on possible clues in the first trailer Kingdom Hearts 4,

While for most of the announcement trailer Kingdom Hearts 4 Set in a Tokyo-like quadratum, a brief dream-like sequence is set in a forest. Looks like that forest is full of redwoods, much like the forest moon of Endor star wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, While a lush redwood forest…