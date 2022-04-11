‘Kingdom Hearts 4’ trailer hints at ‘Star Wars’ crossover

Eagle-eyed fans have seen what looks like a star wars In the latest trailer for Crossover Kingdom Hearts 4,

Yesterday (April 10), Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts 4 A more realistic art style for the game is on the way, along with a revealing trailer.

Within that trailer, fans believe they’ve found proof that star wars The universe will appear in the fourth game.

About 30 seconds into the trailer, a lush forest that resembles Endor – a planet that appears in 1983 star wars thin crust return of jedic – To appear.

Within that forest, fans believe the leg of the AT-ST can be seen, in a vehicle. star wars appears in return of jedicScenes from the set on Endor. You can watch the AT-ST projected at the trailer’s 35-second mark below — keep an eye out…