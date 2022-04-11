Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer, screens and what we know so far

(pocket-lint) – As part of its 20th anniversary celebration for the Kingdom Hearts franchise, Square Enix announced a fourth major chapter: Kingdom Hearts 4.

Fans are looking forward to playing Sora and her Disney Chums once again in the action RPG that is now in development.

Here’s everything we know about it so far, including the first trailer and a selection of screengrabs.

The action RPG will star Sora and his Disney friends once again — including Goofy and Donald Duck — in a new story called the “Lost Master Ark.”

It will be based in…