Kingdom Hearts 4 will be released and upgrade to Unreal 5 and will ‘elevate the visuals by several levels’

Square Enix has reportedly said that Kingdom Hearts 4 gameplay that debuted on Sunday will be upgraded to Unreal Engine 5 for the game’s final release.

it is according to one Famitsu Kingdom Hearts 20 reports later this weekth Anniversary event held in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the publication, the KH4 footage shown in its first trailer is playing real-time in Unreal Engine 4. However, the game’s development team is currently testing Unreal Engine 5 in parallel, it has been claimed.

According to Famitsu, “the entire game will be built with Unreal Engine 5, and the quality of lighting and detail will be high on several levels.”

Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer revealed

It is claimed that Kingdom Hearts 4 is being developed by Square Enix’s Osaka Studio – the same team behind KH3 – led by…