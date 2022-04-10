Kingdom Hearts IV announced with more realistic art style

Kingdom Hearts IV officially working. Square Enix announced the upcoming installment during an event in Japan to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. you see it trailer In the video embedded above.

Trailer does not start immediately Kingdom Hearts IV — also includes clips from the newly announced mobile game, Kingdom Hearts Missing Linkthen you have to leave 4:09 mark for a glimpse Kingdom Hearts IV,

As the trailer opens, you’ll see Sora waking up inside an apartment in what appears to be a giant heartless leg in the city. Sora pulls out his keyblade, goes parkouring and makes his way toward the enemy. At the end of the trailer, Goofy and Donald Duck wander in the dark, coming face to face with an unknown threat.

The…