Kings’ Anderson wins shootout over Flames in battle for Pacific’s top teams

The Los Angeles Kings continue their quest for a Western Conference playoff spot despite eight players with injuries.

Viktor Arvidsson’s tying goal late in the third period was followed by Lias Anderson scoring the deciding goal in the shootout as the Kings secured a 3-2 win over the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night.

“A terrible, gruesome win,” said Arvidsson, whose 19th goal came at 15:38 two minutes after Calgary took the first lead of the night. “The team doesn’t leave.

“It’s just us. It’s in our DNA. That’s a great quality for this time of year.”

Running away from Mikel Backlund’s coverage, Arvidsson opened towards the net and was on the receiving end of a backhand pass from Philippe Danault. After this he hired Jakob Markstrom…