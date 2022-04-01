Kings Down Flames 3-2. As Anderson Scores Shootout Winner

Calgary – The Los Angeles Kings continue their quest for a place in the Western Conference playoffs despite eight players injured.

Lias Anderson scored the deciding goal in the shootout after Viktor Arvidsson’s tying goal late in the third period as the Kings secured a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

“A daring, gruesome victory,” said Arvidsson, whose 19th goal at 15:38 came two minutes after Calgary took the first lead of the night. “The team doesn’t leave.

“It’s just us. It’s in our DNA. That’s a great quality for this time of year.”

