King’s Warriors sweep the entire season

The Warriors beat the Kings 109-90 on Sunday in Sacramento to win their second game in as many nights. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 25 points and Jordan Poole added 22, while Nemanja Bezelica and Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench with big performances as the Dubs secured their 50th win of the season.

