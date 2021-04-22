Kion Smith, OT, Fayetteville State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

A number of small-school prospects in a deep offensive sort out class may hear their identify referred to as in Cleveland. Like North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz, some are well-known, with early to mid-round potential. Others, like Kion Smith, are receiving much less consideration on this 2021 NFL Draft course of. Following a sequence of spectacular performances on the All-Star sport circuit, can the Fayetteville State offensive sort out sneak into the backend of the draft?

Kion Smith NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Offensive Sort out

College: Fayetteville State

Present Yr: Redshirt-Senior

Top: 6’4″

Weight: 290 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Kion Smith Scouting Report

Positives: Small-school faculty left sort out who tasks to protect within the NFL. Blocks with correct lean, retains his head on a swivel, and performs with a nasty perspective. Units with a large base, bends his knees, and successfully locations his palms into opponents. Fluid pulling throughout the road of scrimmage, fast out to the second stage, and efficient blocking in movement.

Affected person in move safety and makes good use of angles in addition to physique positioning to seal defenders from performs. Knocks move rushers from their angles of assault with violent hand punch. Exhibits energy as a run blocker and drives opponents off the road and deep into the backfield. Retains his head on a swivel and at all times seems for somebody to hit. Works to complete off the play and hits a number of defenders on a single snap.

Negatives: Should do a greater job ending blocks. Lacks fluid footwork off the sting and isn’t an important move protector. Struggles adjusting.

Evaluation: Smith was a stable small-school left sort out who has the ability set to undertaking as a power-gap guard within the NFL. He should bodily mature and be taught to complete off opponents, however he’s a developmental prospect who may start his NFL profession as a backup.

Kion Smith Participant Profile

Smith must beat substantial odds to be chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, the Fayetteville State offensive sort out isn’t any stranger to overcoming adversity in his soccer journey. A standout at Lumberton Excessive College in North Carolina, he acquired his first faculty provide from North Carolina A&T throughout his junior season.

Though there was curiosity from a number of faculties, an harm suffered earlier than his senior season would supply the primary hurdle on the trail to the NFL Draft. Pressured to overlook a major period of time, curiosity, and affords to play faculty soccer disappeared. Smith went unranked and nationwide signing day handed. As the following college 12 months loomed with out signal of a proposal, a savior got here to his doorstep.

Weeks earlier than the 2016 college 12 months, Smith acquired a proposal to play offensive sort out for Fayetteville State.

Smith’s faculty soccer profession at Fayetteville State

Regardless of coming in at a late stage, he impressed sufficient to earn a begin in his first sport. He turned a everlasting fixture on the Broncos offensive line, beginning each sport of his freshman season. He prolonged his beginning streak as a sophomore, regardless of a shoulder harm sustained previous to the beginning of the 12 months.

Having performed via the ache in 2017, his shoulder would trigger one other profession impediment. The harm required surgical procedure, and between the process and subsequent restoration interval, Smith missed his complete junior season.

Additional displaying the tenacity to beat adversity, as soon as he was wholesome, he started to coach tougher to return stronger, bulkier, and sooner.

The outcomes had been spectacular. Beforehand missing the requisite dimension to play offensive sort out within the NFL at 270 kilos, Smith bulked as much as 290 kilos for his redshirt-junior season. He earned first-team All-CIAA honors as a part of among the finest offensive strains in Division II soccer.

With the uncertainty of the 2020 faculty soccer season, Smith opted to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He earned invitations to a number of All-Star video games, together with the Hula Bowl and Tropical Bowl, the place, regardless of being one of many lesser-known prospects, he impressed throughout practices.

Kion Smith’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Smith tasks to be a late-round 2021 prospect at greatest. If he doesn’t sneak into the backend of the seventh-round, the Fayetteville State offensive sort out ought to land on a roster as an undrafted free agent. He most closely fits on a crew that operates an outside-zone scheme. Regardless of seeing himself as a sort out on the subsequent stage, as Pauline alludes to in his scouting report, he’s prone to shift inside within the NFL.

Fortunately for Smith, he demonstrated his means to play each left and proper guard on the Hula Bowl and Tropical Bowl.

Some crew and want matches embrace the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears.

