Kiran Kher is all right, Anupam Kher tweeted rumors

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is famous on social media for his tweets and his carelessness. The actors are quite active on social sites and are in the news for their statements. You must know that his wife and BJP MP Kiran Kher is suffering from blood cancer these days. Anupam has taken a break from all his projects to take care of her. Recently, Anupam accompanied his mother, brother and wife to the hospital for a second dose of the Corona vaccine. Shortly after all this, the news of his wife becoming ill began to go viral on social media.

Seeing all this, Anupam Kher tweeted and called such reports a rumor. Not only this, but he requested people not to spread negative news and everyone should be safe. Anupam tweeted: “There are many rumors about Kirran’s health. All of this is wrong. He is perfectly fine. Not only this, he also took a second vaccination of Kovid this afternoon. I request people not to spread such negative news. You be safe Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted after Anupam Kher’s statement. Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Kiran is fine, nice to hear. We look forward to seeing him back in Parliament. ”

Addressing a specially convened press conference on 31 March, Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood had said, “MP Kiran Kher was diagnosed with the disease last year and is currently recovering after treatment. Therefore, he will not be able to come to the city. (Chandigarh) for the next few days. “