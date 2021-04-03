ENTERTAINMENT

Kiran Kher suffering from blood cancer – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kiran Kher suffering from blood cancer - The Bulletin Time


Kiran Kher suffering from blood cancer, stars wished to recover soon

Stars from Hollywood have wished actress Kiran Kher to recover soon. Everyone from Sunil Shetty to Juhi Chawla has expressed their hope that their health would soon be the same as hers. Anupam Kher sent his thanks to everyone.

According to her husband and actor Anupam Kher, Bollywood actor Kiran Kher has suffered from cancer. This information was made public by her husband and BJP leader Kiran Kher. Anupam Kher told the media that he is expected to recover very soon, and Kiran Kher was diagnosed and is currently undergoing treatment.

Fans of Kiran Kher are sending well wishes to him across the country, In addition to this, Bollywood stars are sending good wishes to him as well. The Instagram post shared by Neetu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra includes the emoji “heart” and the caption “Duane”.

Parineeti Chopra wrote that she hopes that he can recover soon. Shilpa Shetty has also received a response to Anupam Kher’s post, in which she wrote that she wishes Kiran Ji the best of luck. Actress Mahima Chaudhary posted a comment saying, “Kiran ma’am, I hope you get better and you gain confidence from this.”

Isha Gupta attached a heart emoji in her comment. Vardhan Puri, the grandson of Amrish Puri and actor of the same film, wrote, ‘She is healing with more strength’.

Ritesh Deshmukh, the Bollywood actor, wrote on Twitter “I pray for Kiran’s physical and mental health to be restored soon.” Sunil Shetty wrote “I pray for inspiring healing of Strong, Courageous and Amazing Kiran J.” Get well soon.

According to actress Juhi Chawla, Kiran Ji is always positive. Support him and his family, Bhavna, Shakti, and Alexander. She will be fine.

Kiran has thanked Anupam Kher for her support. Anupam Kher also included a note in which he wrote that Kiran is a fighter. She has faced every difficulty firmly and has shown signs of regaining her strength soon. Former BJP leader Arun Sood had told that Dolly had been battling cancer for ten years since 2020.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
530
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
508
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top