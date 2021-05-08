ENTERTAINMENT

Kiran Kher’s picture revealed after cancer treatment

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently put an end to rumors about his wife Kiran Kher saying that he is fine. It is now reported that Kiran Kher, suffering from cancer, has also taken another dose of Corona. After a long time, Kirron’s photo is seen in which she appeared at the vaccination center with her family.

Anupam Kher had told the truth about the rumors about Kiran Kher and wrote, “Rumors are being heard about Kirron’s health. it’s all lies. He is completely healthy. She also received another dose of the Kovid vaccine in the afternoon. I request Everyone should stay away from such negative news. Thank you. ”

Along with Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher is also set to deliver another dose of the Corona vaccine. Anupam Kher shared photos and videos on social media in which his family appeared together. It is revealed that this is the first time pictures of Kiran have been seen after treatment for cancer. After looking at the photo, people started asking about Kirron’s plight and he was seen praying for a speedy recovery.

According to media reports, before Kiran Kher, the rumor of the death of Bollywood singer Lucky Ali’s underworld don Chhota Rajan had also gone viral, after which the people concerned had to tell the truth further.

