ENTERTAINMENT

Kirayedaar Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kirayedaar Web Series Cast

Kirayedaar is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Nuefliks App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes unknown actress. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Nuefliks app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 29 March 2021. Jija kaa Pizza All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. Nuefliks is the producer of the web series. Nuefliks recently buy Fliz App, so all the production web series of fliz is also available on Nuefliks. The web series plot rotates around a woman, who lives alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Kirayedaar Web Series Cast
Contents hide
1 Kirayedaar Web Series Wiki and Crew
1.1 Kirayedaar Trailer
1.1.1 Kirayedaar Web Series Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Nuefliks Kirayedaar Web Series Officially?

Kirayedaar Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Kirayedaar
Director Rachna
Producer Suresh
Written by/Story Rachna
Screenplay Chital Rajesh Tripathi
Production Company Nuefliks Production
Lead Cast Jayati Thakar
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Rachna
Cinematographer Rachna
Releasing Date 24 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Kirayedaar Trailer

Also Read: [Nuefliks] Detective Nancy

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Kirayedaar Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Nuefliks Kirayedaar Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Kirayedaar web series at Nuefliks app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top