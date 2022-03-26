Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Every Copy Ability and Evolution

Like the Hammer, there are three different evolutions of the sword: the Giant Sword, the Meta Knight Sword, and the Morpho Knight Sword. The giant sword exchanges Kirby’s weapons and hat for a sword and helmet, similar to the Wild Age minibosses. This variation is stronger and slower than the regular sword, but also has a greater range. In addition, the Gigant sword replaces the charged spin attack with an earth-shattering downward strike, and, as an added bonus, Kirby can protect with a pointed shield that stuns enemies. . The Meta Knight sword, meanwhile, transforms Kirby into Meta Knight’s pink doppelganger, complete with his iconic mask and pointy sword. Not only is this evolution one of the strongest and fastest in the game, but it also lets Kirby shoot lasers with blades while at full health.

