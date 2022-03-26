LATEST

Kirby and the Forgotten Land guides

Posted on
Kirby and the Forgotten Land guides

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Starring the lovable hungry pink puff ball is the new Nintendo Switch title. Kirby is thrown into a mysterious post-apocalyptic world and his Waddle D friends are being taken away by an unknown ruler. He’ll have to fight his way through the 3D levels and save his friends, all while figuring out what’s going on.

Finding the Hidden Waddle Dees

The game is full of secret paths, puzzles and challenges that reward you with hidden waddle dees. Each level has its own missions that even reward Waddle Dees if you complete them. We list both the locations of ‘Dees and Missions’ so you can’t jump into the levels without preparation.

upgrade your abilities

We also directed where to find blueprints for upgrading a copy of Kirby…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top