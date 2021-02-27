Kirby Smart Prank calls UGA Great the “I’m busy” FaceTime Challenge

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart Offshin has a busy man. He is peeping in 4-star running back With the NFL comparison, 300 pound protector And 5-star linebackers Recruiting class at No. 1 last year and in hopes of bringing UGA back to the College Football Playoff.

Smart probably makes hundreds of calls every day, and as we found from social media not all of those calls are serious. Kirby participates in “I’m Busy” FaceTime Challenge On TikTok And a bunch of mischief called University of Georgia great.

The 45-year-old man could not keep himself from laughing like a small child.

The challenge is simple. Call someone on FaceTime and then say that you are busy and you have to call them back (they call you before confusing them). Enter a response and blow it up on social media.

Smart first calls Georgia and former Cleveland Browns back Nick Chubb Before telling him, “Sorry, I run.” I will fight for you “

Current players like James Cook and Jordan Davis fell prey to Smart’s antics.

Head coach hosts College Football Hall-of-Famer and ESPN College GameDay David pollock, Who looks confused as a cat.

“What’s up? Hey listen, I can’t talk right now,” Smart tells Pollack.

The best response may have come from former star defensive back Richard Lacount.

“What happened?” LeCounte says with a stunned glance. “Why would you call me and tell me you want to go?”

Hilarious.

Kirby Smart has shown time and time again that he is not some boring friend of Georgia football. He had fun Shooting hoops with your children And even smokes them Footprint on the beach.

Smart keeps things loose with his current and former players. Perhaps that’s why Georgia has had so much success under him.