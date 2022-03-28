Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Relationship Timeline

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the set fargo, but did not start dating until 2016. They got engaged in 2017, welcomed two sons in 2018 and 2021, and now split their time between California and Texas. In 2021, he co-starred in dog power, for which they both earned their first Oscar nominations. This is the top-level Kirsten and Jesse relationship timeline. We’re going to go deeper.

from that instant connection on the set of fargo, their love blossomed (privately). ,We fell in love creatively at first,” Kirsten said LA Times in 2021, “He was like a creative soul mate to me and the way we both work. On fargo, I found out after two weeks. I didn’t remember to say…