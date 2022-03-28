Kirsten Dunst’s Oscars 2022 Dress Was Vintage Lacroix

Kirsten Dunst has been nominated for her first Oscar, and she looked all set to take the stage at Sunday night’s Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Never shy away from the archives, 44-year-old — who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her extraordinary role in Jane Campion dog power– Walked the red carpet wearing a strapless vintage gown with tiered ruffles by renowned couturier Christian Lacroix. She went equally glam with her jewelry, in a matching 14-carat diamond from her husband and costar Jesse Plemons by Fred Leighton.

Dunst has been known to favor vintage when it comes to some of the biggest red carpet moments of the year. She memorably wore a strapless gown designed by Christian Dior himself…