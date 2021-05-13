Kirthana Shiny Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Kirthana Shiny Biography
|Name
|Kirthana Shiny
|Real Name
|Kirthana
|Nickname
|Kirthana
|Profession
|Model
|Date of Birth
|21 April
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|India
|Hometown
|India
|Current City
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
Kirthana Shiny’s Official Social Profiles
Facebook: Yet to be updated
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/kirthanashiny
Interesting facts about Kirthana Shiny
- Kirthana has more than 7k Insta followers (as of May 2021).
- She is an iPhone user.
Take a look on latest pics of Kirthana Shiny,