ENTERTAINMENT

Kirti Kulhari Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography, and More

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kirti Kulhari Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography, and More

Kirti Kulhari is an Indian actress, mannequin, actively working in Hindi films and internet collection. As an outsider in Bollywood and she or he usually abused by nepotism points. She was born on 30 Could 1985, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, India. She is thought for her look in lots of huge films like Pink, URI, Shaitaan, Blackmail, and so forth. Her debut occurs in 2010 through the comedy dram film “Khichdi”. Earlier than breaking into performing she additionally seems in lots of music movies. Kirti was from a nonbollywood film and a small city when performing and dance will not be thought-about a great style of life, however her household at all times helps her. Her father Khyali Ram Kulhari is a retired Indian Navy officer and her mom Shravani Kulhari is a homemaker. In 2020, she turns into fashionable because of her position within the “4 Extra Photographs Please” internet collection. She has 3 siblings, Kiran Kulhari (sister), Kanchan Kulhari (sister), and Sandeep Kulhari (brother).

Contents hide
1 Kirti Kulhari Biography
1.1 Kirti Kulhari Profession
1.1.1 Kirti Kulhari Measurements
1.1.1.1 Some Info About Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari Biography

Kirti was born and introduced up in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan in a middle-class household. She loves to go to her dad and mom lots and benefit from the nature of her small city. She studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Karanja, Maharashtra until the twelfth customary. After college, she turns into a Administration Graduate of Bhavan School, Mumbai. She is nice at her research, subsequently she determined to review additional and full her post-graduation from KJ Somaiya School, Mumbai in Journalism and Mass Communication. Her 1st TV film was Khichdi, which launched in 2010. Her position in 4 Extra Photographs Please and Pink is massively fashionable amongst family lots. She married her very long time boyfriend Sahil Sehgal in 2016

Earlier than shifting into the media business, she joined “Yatri” a theater drama group. Additionally, she seems in lots of music songs in her profession preliminary days. Her major objective was to be a media anchor or journalist, that’s was she accomplished pg in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Full Identify Kirti kulhari
Nick Identify (s) Kirti
Date of Delivery 30 Could 1985
Age 34
Delivery Place Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan
Working Area Appearing, Modelling
Ethnicity Indian
Zodiac Signal Gemini
Hair Shade/ Kind Black
Eye Shade Black
Faith Hindu
Father Identify Khyali Ram Kulhari
Mom Identify Shravani kulhari
Marital Standing Married
Relationship(s) Sahil Sehgal (m. 2016)
First Internet Sequence 4 Extra Photographs Please (2019)
First Film Khichdi (2010)
Recognized For 4 Extra Photographs Please
Pink
Mission Mangal
HATE
Blackmail
Internet Value Rs 3.83 crore

Kirti Kulhari Profession

Kirti made her debut within the 2010 Comedy-drama film “Khichdi”. After her debut, she seems in lots of different films, TV Adverts and music songs, and so forth. she has labored with many manufacturers like Tic Tac mouth freshener, Videocon Air Conditioners, Kaya Pores and skin Clinic, Taj Mahal Tea, ICICI Financial institution. She acquired many roles towards many huge stars of bollywood. Her hottest position was in

  • HATE
  • Mission Mangal
  • Devil
  • Blackmail
  • Pink
  • Indu sarkar

She is hottest for her position within the 2019 internet collection 4 Extra Photographs Please. In 2017, She was solid in Madhur Bhandarkar’s most controversial movie “Indu Sarkar” within the position of the feminine protagonist. She even works with the not too long ago lifeless legendary actor “Irrfan Khan” within the Blackmail film. She additionally seems in some music album like “Junoon” Album by Abhijit Saawant, “Hik vich jaan” – Desi Rockstar 2 album by Gippy Grewal, “Mitran Di Chatri” – Pyaas Album by Babbu Maan,“kinara” Album by Babbu Maan.

Social Media Accounts

Kirti Kulhari Measurements

Physique Measurements 33-26-33
Top 5′ 7″ Toes
Weight 55 kg
Costume Dimension 4 (US)
Sneakers Dimension 9 (US)
Physique Form Slim
Chest Dimension 33 inches
Waist Dimension 26 inches
Hips Dimension 33 inches

Additionally Learn: Rashami Desai Age, Top, Biography Wiki, and Extra

Some Info About Kirti Kulhari
  • She additionally labored on some music albums on the preliminary day of the profession.
  • Her 1st look was on a Stage Drama.
  • She doesn’t like a tattoo.
  • She was a great scholar, she has a Postgraduate diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication.
  • Kirti is married to Sahil Sehgal in 2016.
  • She labored in lots of Television Commercials earlier than approaching silver display screen films.
  • She is an athlete in her school days and a nationwide stage Badminton participant.
  • Her household moved from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan to Mumbai after her beginning.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x