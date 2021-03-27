Kirti Kulhari Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography, and More

Kirti Kulhari is an Indian actress, mannequin, actively working in Hindi films and internet collection. As an outsider in Bollywood and she or he usually abused by nepotism points. She was born on 30 Could 1985, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, India. She is thought for her look in lots of huge films like Pink, URI, Shaitaan, Blackmail, and so forth. Her debut occurs in 2010 through the comedy dram film “Khichdi”. Earlier than breaking into performing she additionally seems in lots of music movies. Kirti was from a nonbollywood film and a small city when performing and dance will not be thought-about a great style of life, however her household at all times helps her. Her father Khyali Ram Kulhari is a retired Indian Navy officer and her mom Shravani Kulhari is a homemaker. In 2020, she turns into fashionable because of her position within the “4 Extra Photographs Please” internet collection. She has 3 siblings, Kiran Kulhari (sister), Kanchan Kulhari (sister), and Sandeep Kulhari (brother).

Kirti Kulhari Biography

Kirti was born and introduced up in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan in a middle-class household. She loves to go to her dad and mom lots and benefit from the nature of her small city. She studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Karanja, Maharashtra until the twelfth customary. After college, she turns into a Administration Graduate of Bhavan School, Mumbai. She is nice at her research, subsequently she determined to review additional and full her post-graduation from KJ Somaiya School, Mumbai in Journalism and Mass Communication. Her 1st TV film was Khichdi, which launched in 2010. Her position in 4 Extra Photographs Please and Pink is massively fashionable amongst family lots. She married her very long time boyfriend Sahil Sehgal in 2016

Earlier than shifting into the media business, she joined “Yatri” a theater drama group. Additionally, she seems in lots of music songs in her profession preliminary days. Her major objective was to be a media anchor or journalist, that’s was she accomplished pg in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Full Identify Kirti kulhari Nick Identify (s) Kirti Date of Delivery 30 Could 1985 Age 34 Delivery Place Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan Working Area Appearing, Modelling Ethnicity Indian Zodiac Signal Gemini Hair Shade/ Kind Black Eye Shade Black Faith Hindu Father Identify Khyali Ram Kulhari Mom Identify Shravani kulhari Marital Standing Married Relationship(s) Sahil Sehgal (m. 2016) First Internet Sequence 4 Extra Photographs Please (2019) First Film Khichdi (2010) Recognized For 4 Extra Photographs Please

Kirti Kulhari Profession

Kirti made her debut within the 2010 Comedy-drama film “Khichdi”. After her debut, she seems in lots of different films, TV Adverts and music songs, and so forth. she has labored with many manufacturers like Tic Tac mouth freshener, Videocon Air Conditioners, Kaya Pores and skin Clinic, Taj Mahal Tea, ICICI Financial institution. She acquired many roles towards many huge stars of bollywood. Her hottest position was in

She is hottest for her position within the 2019 internet collection 4 Extra Photographs Please. In 2017, She was solid in Madhur Bhandarkar’s most controversial movie “Indu Sarkar” within the position of the feminine protagonist. She even works with the not too long ago lifeless legendary actor “Irrfan Khan” within the Blackmail film. She additionally seems in some music album like “Junoon” Album by Abhijit Saawant, “Hik vich jaan” – Desi Rockstar 2 album by Gippy Grewal, “Mitran Di Chatri” – Pyaas Album by Babbu Maan,“kinara” Album by Babbu Maan.

Social Media Accounts

Kirti Kulhari Measurements

Physique Measurements 33-26-33 Top 5′ 7″ Toes Weight 55 kg Costume Dimension 4 (US) Sneakers Dimension 9 (US) Physique Form Slim Chest Dimension 33 inches Waist Dimension 26 inches Hips Dimension 33 inches

