Kirti Suresh says to Samantha: It is a pleasure to see that you grow as a person, entrepreneur and artist!

Akkineni daughter-in-law Samantha Has established a career in the South Indian film industry. Samantha, who has given many blockbuster films, has completed 11 years of her career in the industry.

Samantha Akkineni debuted in the 2010 film Ye Maya Chasev, starring Gautam Menon, in which she shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya. Yeh Maya Chasev was a blockbuster at the box office and the success of the film immediately brought Samantha to stardom. National Award winning actress Kirti Suresh She was taken to the microblogging page to post a special poster wishing Samantha Akkineni as an actress.

Both Samantha and Keerthy Suresh have worked together for the film Mahaarti, directed by South Indian veteran actress Savitri’s biopic Nag Ashwin.

Penguin and Ranade fame Kirti Suresh sent a congratulatory message to Samantha for her illustrious career, which she spanned for eleven years, and said, “It’s a pleasure to grow as a person, an entrepreneur and an artist ! For many more years of success and talent! “

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently working for the upcoming film Kathuvakula Rendu Kadhal, starring Vignesh Shivan and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayantara in the lead roles.