Kirti Suresh to save the sinking ship

Young actor Nithin The starrer action thriller drama is wreaking havoc at the check box office. The film stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul is playing the role of a lawyer while the wink girl is playing Nithin’s love interest. As per the traders’ report, the collection rate of the check is at an equal bottom at the box office and this has put Nitin in an embarrassing situation. Nithin will be seen playing the lead role in a romantic film Rang De, in which she is sharing screen space with the national winning actress Kirti Suresh.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Currently the entire team of Rang De is busy in promotional activities and Nitin is also setting high hopes for the film, which is set for a grand release on 26 March. Now we will have to wait and see if Kirti Suresh, one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry, saves Nithin’s sinking ship.

Loading...

The film Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and is supported by Suryadev Nag Vamsi under the Sitaram Entertainment banner.

Loading...

Great girl Kirti Suresh has won several films for 2021 and is full of power. She will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, Vashi, Sani Kayamdham, Markar: Arabikadalinate Singham and Annathe.

Loading...