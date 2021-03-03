Kisan Credit Card Scheme 2021: Beneficiary List, Card Status, KCC Farmers List

Credit card scheme farmer online application | Kisan Credit Card Scheme Beneficiary List | Credit Card Scheme Registration Process | Credit Card Scheme Farmers List | KCC Farmer List

The government has set a target of doubling the income of farmers. Keeping this in mind, the central government Kisan Credit Card Scheme Has started Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to the Kisan Credit Card Scheme through this article. By reading this article, you will get complete information related to this scheme. Such as what is Kisan Credit Card Scheme ?, its benefits, objectives, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So guys if you Kisan Credit Card Scheme If you want to get complete information related to this, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Kisan Credit Card Yojana 2021

Kisan Credit Card Scheme Under this, a credit card will be provided to the farmers of the country. Through which they will be given a loan of 1 lakh 60 thousand. Through this loan, the farmers of the country will be able to take care of their farming and well. With this, farmers will also be able to insure their crops. Recently, cattle farmers and fishermen have also been included under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme. If you too Kisan Credit Card Yojana If you want to get a credit card under, then you have to go to the official website and follow our given procedure. Loans under Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be provided to farmers at 4% interest rate without any guarantee.

Prime Minister Kisan Credit Card Scheme completes one year

As you all know, the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, in order to provide more benefit to the farmers of the country, in the year 2020, under the PM Kisan Yojana, the Prime Minister Kisan Credit Card Scheme Under this scheme, many farmers of the country are being provided loans at low interest rate by providing Kisan Credit Card so that they can overcome all the problems related to their farming. It has been a full year since the scheme was started by the Central Government in the year 2020. Kisan Credit Card Yojana Under the target of providing Kisan Credit Card to about 2.5 crore farmers of the country, out of which about 1.82 crore farmers have been benefited by the Central Government so far.

Kisan Credit Card Scheme in Highlight

Name of the scheme Kisan Credit Card Scheme Started by By the central government Beneficiary Peasant brothers of the country an objective Providing low interest tax credit Application Process Online Official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

New Interest Rate of Kisan Credit Card

The Kisan Credit Card Scheme was introduced in 1998. A new interest rate was announced by the government on the Kisan Credit Card due to the Corona transition. In a special campaign, PM Narendra Modi from Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh has distributed Kisan Credit Cards to more than 25 lakh beneficiaries. For which work has been assigned to more than 2 thousand bank branches. Kisan Credit Card Scheme Under the credit card, an interest rate of 7% will have to be paid annually. Through the Kisan Credit Card, agricultural insurance is also available for the crop and the area, and interest is also available on the savings bank rate on the amount left from KCC.

If the beneficiary settles his loan within 1 year, then the beneficiary will get 3% discount on interest rate and 2% subsidy. This means that farmers will get a total rebate of 5%. This means

If the farmer repays the loan within 1 year, then he will have to pay only 2% interest up to ₹ 300000. If you also want to apply under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme, then you have to apply online by visiting the official website.

KCC Card Scheme

As you all know, the Kisan Credit Card Scheme was started to provide loans to farmers at low interest rates. But still about 42 percent of the farmers have not joined this scheme and remain connected with the moneylenders for their farming. Recently, the Central Government has given to all those farmers who are taking advantage of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Kisan credit card Attempted to connect to. The Kisan Credit Card will now also be linked to cattle farmers and fish farmers. Through which farmers will be provided guarantee free loan.

Kisan Credit Card Yojana 2021

Under this scheme, about 14 crore farmers of the country will be given insurance guarantee loans (About 14 crore farmers in the country will be given insurance guarantee loans). Farmers of the country who have arable land can make a farmer credit card, in which the loan is given to the farmers at a low interest rate. By the central government Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana It has been decided to provide the facility of this scheme to all the farmers associated with it. Not only this, the interest rate will be only 4% per cent. this Kisan Credit Card Yojana 2021 Under this, farmers who do not fall under the income tax can apply for KCC loan.

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Credit card scheme 2021 new update

On 29 February, a function has been organized in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, in which Prime Minister will interact with farmers. Meanwhile, Kisan Credit Cards will also be distributed to the beneficiary farmers of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. On this day, more than 20 thousand bank branches in the country Kisan credit card A campaign to build will go on. Under this scheme, a total of 9.74 crore farmers of the country have registered themselves so far. Whereas 8.45 crore farmers have started benefiting from it. All of the eligible beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi can take advantage of the scheme as soon as possible Kisan credit card Get it made.

Kisan Credit Card new update

As you all know that the whole country of India is going through the crisis of corona virus. Due to which the entire country has been locked down, all industrial / agricultural / financial operations etc. are inoperative due to the lockdown. Therefore, to give relief to the people / institutions of the country, RBI has announced a moratorium on the next three months on all debt redemption. Therefore, all farmers with Kisan Credit Cards, who have taken loans against it, are also covered under this corona relief package.

Kisan Credit Card Scheme Uttar Pradesh Target

Farmers in uttar pradesh Kisan credit card This campaign is being run till October 10 to link to. Through which 100000 farmers will be provided loans for fisheries. The Fisheries Department of Uttar Pradesh has set a target to make Kisan Credit Cards in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Through which a total of 100000 credit cards will be made in the entire state. This goal is as follows.

District names Credit Card Aligarh Division 2187 Agra Division 2863 Azamgarh Division Is 10148 Prayagraj Division Is 7758 Kanpur Division 5703 Gorakhpur Division Is 10349 Chitrakoot Division Is 4096 Jhansi division 3321 is Devipatan mandal 2811 Ayodhya Division 8239 Bareilly Division 3097 is Colony board 3701 is Meerut Division Is 4552 Moradabad Division 8409 is Varanasi Division Is 5254 School of education Is 3888 Saharanpur Division 1494 Lucknow Division 12130

Kisan Credit Card Scheme

The Government of India will run a special campaign for the next two months from 1 June 2020 to 31 July 2020. Under this scheme, 1.5 crore dairy farmers associated with milk unions and milk producers companies Kisan credit card (KCC). The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has already issued suitable circulars and KCC application formats to all the State Milk Federations and Milk Unions in association with the Department of Financial Services to implement this campaign as a mission. The government has already put in place a loan scheme on the Kisan Card to fulfill short-term credit requirements for raising animals, fish, shrimp, other aquatic organisms, fish, to fulfill the requirement of loans in animal related activities like dairy, dairy etc. Has been

PM Kisan Credit Card Scheme

Under the RBI’s Corona Relief Package, farmers whose repayment is within the time period between March 1, 2020 to May 31, are given a three-month exemption for repayment of the loan. If a farmer is unable to pay due to lockdown then he can skip payment during this period. For more information, all the farmers have to contact their respective bank. It is not compulsory, if a farmer is able to pay, then he can pay it.

Benefits of Credit Card Scheme Kisan 2021

All the farmers of the country can take advantage of this scheme.

Credit Card Scheme Kisan 2021 Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, all the farmers connected under the scheme will be given the benefit of this scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, all the farmers connected under the scheme will be given the benefit of this scheme. The farmers of the country should Credit Card Through this, a loan of 1 lakh 60 thousand rupees will be provided by the central government.

Through this, a loan of 1 lakh 60 thousand rupees will be provided by the central government. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to do their farming very well by getting loans.

The benefit of this scheme will be made available to 14 crore farmers of the country.

To reduce the interest burden for the farmers.

Kisan credit card One can take a loan in every bank.

Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme

Which fish farmers can get a farmer credit card?

Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Fishermen

Fish farmer (individual and group / partner / crop / tenant farmer)

Self help group

Joint liability group

Women’s group

Active KCC States / Union Territories

Documents of Kisan Credit Card Scheme 2021 (Eligibility)

The farmer should have cultivable land.

All those farmers can apply for a Kisan Credit Card, which is in agricultural production in their own farm or doing agriculture work in any other field or is associated with any kind of crop production.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

The farmer must be an Indian resident

Copy of the ground

pan card

mobile number

Passport size photo

Offline in Kisan Credit Card Scheme How to apply

Under this scheme, farmers of the country who own Credit Card If you want to apply for making, then you have to take all your documents and go to your nearest bank branch. You will go to the bank and ask the bank officer there Kisan Credit Card Yojana Have to take an application form of. After taking the application form, you will have to fill in the required information asked in the form. After filling all the information, you have to attach all your documents with the application form and submit it to the bank official. After verifying your application, you will be given a Kisan Credit Card within a few days.

How to apply for Kisan Credit Card Scheme online?

Kisan Cradit Card Yojana 2021 Through this, a loan of 3 lakh rupees is given for the crop. Farmers have to pay an interest of 7% for this loan, if the farmers of the country want to get benefits under this scheme, then they have to apply for a credit card. Today we will tell you how you can apply to get a credit card under this scheme.

First of all, you have the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Official website will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page Download kcc form The option of will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, in front of you KCC Application Form PDF It will open from here, you can download the application.

The option of will appear. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, in front of you It will open from here, you can download the application. After downloading the application form, you will have to fill all the information asked in the form. After filling all the information, you will have to attach all your necessary documents with the application form.

After this, you will have to submit your application form in the bank where your account is opened.

After verifying the data provided by the farmer, the application will be accepted and the application will go to the login of the branch of the bank account where the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is received. All those farmers whose applications will be approved Kisan credit card Will be provided inside within 15 days. To make the scheme transparent, the monitoring of application software will be given to the Deputy Agricultural Director District Magistrate and the Lead District Manager.

contact information

Through this article, we have provided all the important information related to the Kisan Credit Card Scheme. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number. The helpline number is 011-24300606.