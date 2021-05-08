ENTERTAINMENT

Kishore Kumar 100 Songs Special Episode

Indian Idol Season 12 Today's Episode 8th May 2021: Kishore Kumar 100 Songs Special Episode



Tonight’s episode of Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be very entertaining. Since it is 100 Songs in Kishore Kumar Special episode, the viewers will have a good time while watching it. To grace the special episode, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar Ganguly will arrive on the singing reality show. Just like his legendary father, Amit Kumar also belongs to the music industry. He is an Indian Playback Singer and a music composer alongside. Besides, he also sings quite well. The 68-years-old has appeared in Sony TV’s show earlier as well. Let’s see what will happen in today’s exciting episode.

Starting from the judging panel, the very popular judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will return on the sets. Yes, this is certainly the most interesting part of tonight. Due to the novel virus that has returned with its second wave, all of the three judges including Neha, Himesh, and Vishal Dadlani had left the show. The shoot had also gotten shifted to Daman for some days. Well, except for Vishal, the other two judges will appear in today’s episode. In the promos of the upcoming episodes, the duo is seen gracing the seat with Anu Malik.

Apart from this, Aditya Narayan will host the Kishore Kumar Special episode where Amit Kumar will arrive to witness the historical episode. The contestants will sing a total of 100 songs and will pay tribute to the legendary singer. Pawandeep Rajan who joined the show last week will get the arrived guest’s watch as a present. The Pahadi boy impressed Amit Kumat by performing outstandingly on “Dilbar Mere” and “Mere Dil Me Aaj Kya Hai” and “Kora Kagaj Tha Man Mera”. The singer couldn’t resist gifting Pawandeep his watch and stated that it was gifted to him by his father.

Other than him, Md. Danish will set the stage on fire through his performance on “Sara Jamana”. Whereas Nihal Tauro sang “Chala Jaata Hoon”. As Nihal is well known for his forgetfulness, Amit Kumar dedicated “Bhul Gaya Sab Kuch” to him. The singer also shared his unheard experiences and tales from previous days. He stated that it’s an honour to join this very special episode and called it historic as well. The Top 9 contestants who will perform today in Indian Idol Season 12 include Pawandeep, Sayli, Anjali, Danish, Nihal, Ashish, Arunita, Sawai, and Shanmukha. Watch the show on Sony TV at 9:30 PM and stay tuned with us.

