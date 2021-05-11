Kishore Kumar’s son made a surprising disclosure about Indian Idol 12, said this big thing

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 brings special episodes every week to entertain viewers. The show includes a special guest every week and teaches the contestants and boosts their morale. Last week the show was Kishore Kumar Special in which his son Amit Kumar Ganguly was the special guest.

In the same show, contestants and judges paid tribute to Kishore Kumar, who was not liked and criticized by the fans. Now the response of Kishore Kumar’s son has come and he has said that he too did not like this episode. Amit Kumar Ganguly has said that he is aware of the criticism against the episode. He also said that he was told that he would have to praise everyone no matter what. He also admitted that he went to Indian Idol 12 for economic reasons.

Amit said, “I did what I was asked to do.” I was told that everyone would have to be praised. No matter what they sing, you have to raise it. Because it is being paid tribute to Kishore Da. I felt it would be a tribute to my father. I had already asked him for my part script but nothing like this happened.