ENTERTAINMENT

Kishore Kumar’s son made a surprising disclosure about Indian Idol 12, said this big thing

Avatar

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 brings special episodes every week to entertain viewers. The show includes a special guest every week and teaches the contestants and boosts their morale. Last week the show was Kishore Kumar Special in which his son Amit Kumar Ganguly was the special guest.

In the same show, contestants and judges paid tribute to Kishore Kumar, who was not liked and criticized by the fans. Now the response of Kishore Kumar’s son has come and he has said that he too did not like this episode. Amit Kumar Ganguly has said that he is aware of the criticism against the episode. He also said that he was told that he would have to praise everyone no matter what. He also admitted that he went to Indian Idol 12 for economic reasons.

Amit said, “I did what I was asked to do.” I was told that everyone would have to be praised. No matter what they sing, you have to raise it. Because it is being paid tribute to Kishore Da. I felt it would be a tribute to my father. I had already asked him for my part script but nothing like this happened.

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top