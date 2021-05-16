Kishore Nandlaskar Wiki, Age, Death, Wife, Family, Biography & More

Kishore Nandlaskar was born in 1941 (age 80 years; at the time of death) in Mumbai. He spent his childhood in different areas of Mumbai including Lamington Road, Nagpada, and Ghatkopar. He did his schooling at Panchgani’s New Era High School and Mumbai’s Union High School. Kishore pursued his graduation from the University of Pune. He acquired his acting skills from his father.

Physical Appearance

Hair Colour: Salt & Pepper (Half Bald)

Eye Colour: Black

Family & Caste

Parents & Siblings

Kishore’s father’s name was Khanderao. Not much is known about his mother.

Wife & Children

Kishore was married and had three sons. One of his grandson’s name is Anish Nandlaskar.

Career

Kishore Nandlaskar started his acting career with the Marathi play “Amrai.” In the play his role was just limited to a single word dialogue “Bappa.” He then entertained the audience with plays like “Chal Atap Jalvi,” “Bhramacha Bhopala,” “Pahuna,” “Shriman Smt,” “Bhole Dambis,” and “One Room Kitchen.” His last commercial play was “Nana Karte Pyaar.”

Kishore made his Marathi film debut in 1989 with the film “Ina Mina Dika.” Subsequently, he appeared in the Marathi films “Dhamal Bablya Ganpyachi” (1990), “Karamati Coat” (1993), “Purna Satya” (1997), “Ishhya” (2006), “Yedyanchi Jatra” (2012) and “Huntash” (2017). The last Marathi film in which he acted was “Miss U Miss” (2020).

Nandlaskar made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with Mahesh Manjrekar’s film “Vaastav: The Reality.”

In 2000, he played the role of ‘Sannata’ in the Bollywood film “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain” and gained huge popularity.

Some of his popular Bollywood films include “Khakee” (2004), “Singham” (2011), and “Simmba” (2018).

Death

Kishore Nandlaskar was admitted to a Covid-19 Center in Thane on 14 April 2021 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, he was having trouble in breathing before being admitted to the hospital. On 20 April 2021, he took his last breath in the Covid center at around 12:30 pm.

Facts/Trivia

He was often reffered to as Kishore Kaka in the Marathi film industry.

Kishore was good friends with his Vaastav co-star Usha Nadkarni.

Kishore had acted in about 40 plays, 30 films, and 20 TV serials in his career.

Nandlaskar used to live in a small house in Bhoiwada-Paral, Mumbai, at the beginning of his career. Since his house was too small, Kishore often used to sleep in a nearby temple. After the news came out in the public, the then Chief Minister of Mumbai Vilasrao Deshmukh sanctioned him a house in Borivali, Mumbai.

Prior to his death in 2021, Kishore owned a house in Nagpada, Mumbai. He also owned two flats in Mumbai.

Kishore owned a Toyota Innova and a Toyota Fortuner. He also owned a bus that he had rented out.

A few years before his death, Nandlaskar suffered from shortness of breath and palpitations and had to undergo a bypass surgery.

Kishore’s friend, Usha Nadkarni, once revealed that he was an introvert.