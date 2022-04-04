Kiwi dollar set to defy deteriorating NZ economic outlook

Summary of key points:-

Strong AUD buy to date – more to come

NZD/AUD cross-rate falls to 12-month low

New Zealand’s economic scenario is deteriorating – the government is not helping!

Strong AUD buy to date – more to come

The Kiwi Dollar has lost its previous strong upward momentum during the past week. After climbing to a high of 0.6990 on March 31st, the NZD/USD exchange rate is back at 0.6925.

The speculative buying of the Kiwi dollar, which has dominated the local forex market and pushed the rate sharply upwards since its low of 0.6550 in late January, appears to have run out of some steam. Gone (for the meantime!).

It is completely understandable that they could be some profit takers (ie NZD selling) by market participants after NZ’s four percent appreciation…