KKB (A mysterious love story) (Part 20) – TMT Updates

KKB (A mysterious love story) (Part 20)

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Agayi mein, bohuuuut Dino dangerous 😬😬😬

right here we go:

Subsequent morning

Prachi and Manvi get up.

Prachi: what the-

Manvi: hellllllllll😂😂

Pranvi on the similar time: eeeeeeeeeeeeeee kaaaaaaaaaaaaa hogyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Pranvi: itni derrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

Btw yeh sab do rooms mein horahahai, dono ek saath sabkuch bolrahehai.

Each rush and prepare. Prachi will get Netra’s name.

Prachi: hey Netra, abhi mujhe bohut der horahahai baad mein baat karti hu, bye.

Netra: arre lekin, mera baat toh. She reduce the decision, how on the earth am I supposed to inform her about this?!!

M.ok mansion

Each Prachi and Manvi rush downstairs.

Pragya:  wait wait, eat one thing.

Prachi: sorry maa, der horahahai

Awkward silence (meri duniya hai maa performs in bgm)

Prachi (hiding her tears): sorry aunty, vo mein, meri maa bhi aisi hai aapke taraf.

Pragya(teary eyed): it’s okay, anyway each of you will have this juice 🥤, end it *sternly*.

Pragya goes, each Prachi and Manvi sit down 🪑.

Manvi: aunty is actually candy

Prachi: I do know

Manvi: you do perceive that I do know that you’re aunty’s daughter

Prachi: I completely do

Manvi(face darkens and will get unhappy): and there’s my mom who left me in an orphanage to die 😭😭😭😭.

Kitchen

Servant1: this blender ahhh

The blender busts and the juice(tomato juice) falls far and wide.

Servant: oh my goddddddddddddd, Mitali ma’am will kill me!!!! I ought to go earlier than anybody sees me.

Servant leaves.

Lounge

Prachi: 3 years, I significantly missed them however I didn’t know that I used to be going to fulfill them like this.

Manvi: it’s painful when a toddler who’s been longing to be in a mom’s arms has to remain near his/her mom with out telling his/her mom that it’s really them

Prachi: hmm

They each wipe their tears.

Prachi: I’ll go and hold this within the kitchen

Prachi goes to the kitchen. She will get shocked and recollects Aarohi’s homicide. Her breaths begin getting heavy.

Prachi: khoon !!! Khoon !!!

Manvi comes. M.ok household additionally comes.

Manvi: relax, relax

Prachi: Manvi khoon !!!

Manvi: kuch nahi hai, kuch nahi hai. Somebody name the physician, fast.

Visitor room

Physician checks Prachi.

Dr: she received a panic assault, however it’s alright now.

Manvi nods

(Please notice that m.ok household can be there)

Dr: however what occurred in her previous that she received a panic assault?

Manvi will get shocked

Manvi (in thoughts): yeh kaha phasadi aapne mujhe durga maa

Precap:

Prachi “nahi khaungi, nahi khaungi, nahi khaungi”

Ranbir “yeh kya bachpana hai yaar”

Prachi “dekho pehle toh tum mujhe”

KKB (A mysterious love story) (Half 20)

