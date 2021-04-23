KKB (A mysterious love story) (Part 20) – TMT Updates

Agayi mein, bohuuuut Dino dangerous
right here we go:
Subsequent morning
Prachi and Manvi get up.
Prachi: what the-
Manvi: hellllllllll
Pranvi on the similar time: eeeeeeeeeeeeeee kaaaaaaaaaaaaa hogyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Pranvi: itni derrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Btw yeh sab do rooms mein horahahai, dono ek saath sabkuch bolrahehai.
Each rush and prepare. Prachi will get Netra’s name.
Prachi: hey Netra, abhi mujhe bohut der horahahai baad mein baat karti hu, bye.
Netra: arre lekin, mera baat toh. She reduce the decision, how on the earth am I supposed to inform her about this?!!
M.ok mansion
Each Prachi and Manvi rush downstairs.
Pragya: wait wait, eat one thing.
Prachi: sorry maa, der horahahai
Awkward silence (meri duniya hai maa performs in bgm)
Prachi (hiding her tears): sorry aunty, vo mein, meri maa bhi aisi hai aapke taraf.
Pragya(teary eyed): it’s okay, anyway each of you will have this juice , end it *sternly*.
Pragya goes, each Prachi and Manvi sit down .
Manvi: aunty is actually candy
Prachi: I do know
Manvi: you do perceive that I do know that you’re aunty’s daughter
Prachi: I completely do
Manvi(face darkens and will get unhappy): and there’s my mom who left me in an orphanage to die .
Kitchen
Servant1: this blender ahhh
The blender busts and the juice(tomato juice) falls far and wide.
Servant: oh my goddddddddddddd, Mitali ma’am will kill me!!!! I ought to go earlier than anybody sees me.
Servant leaves.
Lounge
Prachi: 3 years, I significantly missed them however I didn’t know that I used to be going to fulfill them like this.
Manvi: it’s painful when a toddler who’s been longing to be in a mom’s arms has to remain near his/her mom with out telling his/her mom that it’s really them
Prachi: hmm
They each wipe their tears.
Prachi: I’ll go and hold this within the kitchen
Prachi goes to the kitchen. She will get shocked and recollects Aarohi’s homicide. Her breaths begin getting heavy.
Prachi: khoon !!! Khoon !!!
Manvi comes. M.ok household additionally comes.
Manvi: relax, relax
Prachi: Manvi khoon !!!
Manvi: kuch nahi hai, kuch nahi hai. Somebody name the physician, fast.
Visitor room
Physician checks Prachi.
Dr: she received a panic assault, however it’s alright now.
Manvi nods
(Please notice that m.ok household can be there)
Dr: however what occurred in her previous that she received a panic assault?
Manvi will get shocked
Manvi (in thoughts): yeh kaha phasadi aapne mujhe durga maa
Precap:
Prachi “nahi khaungi, nahi khaungi, nahi khaungi”
Ranbir “yeh kya bachpana hai yaar”
Prachi “dekho pehle toh tum mujhe”
