KKB (A mysterious love story) (Part 21) – TMT Updates

Half 21 of the mind:

Manvi(in thoughts): The place did I get caught?

Manvi: truly physician, when she was coming from a businessman journey, she noticed an accident and has been having nightmares about it ever since.(kya mast jhoot hai toh)

Physician: okay, anyway I’ve prescribed some medicines. And she or he wants mattress relaxation.

Manvi: okay

Physician goes

Manvi: I’ll get the medicines however first there’s one thing to be achieved.

Mitali(livid): don’t fear, I’m going to see that maid. Right now she’s gone.

Mitali goes.

Ranbir: I by no means thought that she’s like this. She appeared robust and impartial.

Manvi: she is, however everybody has a weak point. I’ll go and get the medicines.

Everybody goes. Ranbir is about to go however he sees one thing shiny( ) He is about to see it, however (hona hello tha apun ka story hai, itni jaldi bhi kuch samne nahi ayega) Prachi holds his hand stunning him.

Prachi(mumbling): please don’t depart me, everybody left me, please don’t depart me.

She retains mumbling.

Ranbir: Shhh……relax, I gained’t depart you.

He couldn’t consider it, a girl who by no means smiled in entrance of anybody, who made herself appear strict and powerful was truly going by all this.

After 2 hours

Prachi slowly opens her eyes and sees Ranbir looking at her. They share an eyelock. Eyelock breaks. Prachi realises one thing.

Prachi: The place is Manvi

Ranbir: downstairs

Prachi: okay, don’t inform her I awakened

Ranbir: why?

Prachi: Pleaseeeeeeeeeeee

Ranbir: why?

Somebody knocks on the door.

Manvi: ohh, you awakened. Right here have some khichdi and Karela juice ( )

Prachi(decided): I’m not consuming this, completely noooooooooo

Manvi: I’m achieved together with your tantrums.(To Ranbir) make her eat this, I actually achieved!!!!!

Prachi: I’m not consuming this plain khichdi and this bitter karela juice!!!

Manvi goes

Prachi: I’m not consuming that!!!!

Ranbir: Kha lo na (eat it)

Prachi: nahi khaungi nahi khaungi nahi khaungi !!!

Ranbir: Yeh kaisa bachpana hai yaar?(what sort of childishness is that this?)

Prachi: Dekho pehle toh tum mujhe …… (look to begin with ………)

Prachi was about to fall down from the mattress however Ranbir catches her.(Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum performs in bgm)

Precap: Manvi-Sunny nok jhok

Surakshit raho savdhaan raho, goodbye, phir milte hai. Author bohuuuut jyada lazy hai . Btw falling down from mattress har roz moi ke saath hota hai.

