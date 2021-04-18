KKB FAN FICTION (HATRED TO LOVE) Episode 42 – TMT Updates

On the highway

Ishaan is strolling gloomily on the highway. Rhea is operating on the highway. She is crying. She mistakenly dashes somebody however she is held by him. She will get shocked seeing Ishaan. She feels higher. She feels that he ought to by no means depart her hand and similar with Ishaan. He additionally doesn’t really feel like leaving her hand. He sees tears in her eyes. He slowly wipes her tears and carasses her face. He makes her sit on a bench close by and asks ‘ why are u crying? Did somebody say something to u?’ Rhea remembers Ranbhir’s phrases. Her throat will get painful as she tries to cease crying. She appears into Ishaan’s eyes which expect a solution from her. She slowly replies “ nobody likes me…” Ishaan out of the blue says “I like u.” She feels shocked at his assertion however good and he or she instantly offers him a heat hug. Ishaan additionally reciprocates to it. They hug one another tightly. They arrive out of their hug and within the trance of affection they impulsively kiss one another.

In Shahana’s workplace

Aryan will get teary eyes seeing Shahana and similar with Shahana. He pokes on her cheek to test whether or not she is actual or not and will get glad that she is actual. He says ‘ Shahana….’ and hugs her tightly who remains to be unable to consider that Shahana is actual, although she is in her arms. Shahana additionally recipient to the hug however feels uncomfortable when he hugs tightly as she is already weak. She says ‘ Aryan, Aryan.. u are …str….’ She faints. Aryan apologizes to her for hugging her tightly. He tries to her wake her up,he sprinkles water on her face however she doesn’t get up. He takes her to the hospital.

In occasion

Prachi will get shocked seeing Ranbhir. Ranbhir is unbale to consider his eyes. Prachi remembers his moments with him. Her eyes will get teary. When she is about contact his face she remembers her break up with him and runs away from there. Ranbhir who remains to be petrified involves his senses as she is about to go away from there and runs behind her shouting ”Prachi,Prachi cease….”. He holds her hand and realizes he hasn’t been dreaming. Prachi pulls her palms arduous from his clutches and runs away from there and Ranbhir additionally run behind her however was unable to catch her. He goes again to the occasion the place he finds her bracelet which fell when she was pulling her hand from his clutches. He picks it and thinks “ now this may lead me to u.” He smiles wanting on the bracelet.

In hospital

Physician informs Aryan “ Shahana is ok. She fainted resulting from stress. We have now given her gentle sleeping injections in order that she will be able to have good sleep. She’s going to get up in soem time. Aryan thanks the physician and physician leaves from there. He steps contained in the room. As he steps ahead to the mattress he remembers his petty fights with Shahana. He carasses and kisses her brow. He sees her and will get reminded of the accident and will get uncertain “ if you’re alive, What didn’tu return? Do u understand how badly I and Ranbhir looked for u and Prachi…. Wait if u are alive then Prachi additionally….” Aryan’s coronary heart will get stuffed with happiness He shouts “ my bhabi and my pal each are alive hurrya…” and jumps in his happiness. Nurse comes there and sees him leaping lie monkey and scold him to go away from there as Shahana wants relaxation. He leaves from there quitely dancing inside. He hopes to learn about Prachi as quickly as Shahana regains consciousness and take them each again residence.

Aryan thinks he’s unable to achieve sign and goes out to talk with Ranbhir. Ranbhir who remains to be in shock and glad on the similar time that he discovered his Prachi lastly doesn’t choose Aryan’s calls. After someday he checks his cellphone and will get shocked to seeing 30 missed calls from Aryan. He decides to inform Aryan about Prachi. Simply then Aryan calls him once more.

“Ranbhir, the place are u ? why didn’t u choose my calls?”

“Aryan , don’t u suppose I needs to be the one asking u that query. U had been alleged to attend the occasion however u didn’t. I wish to inform u one thing necessary….”

He remembers why he didn’t attend the occasion however out of the blue comes out of trance as Ranbhir repeatedly calls his identify.

“Arey Ranbhir as I didn’t come to the occasion I discovered one thing which can give u very a lot happiness?”

“What happiness, have u gone mad, Aryan?Whart are u talking about?”

“Ranbhir come to metropolis hospital instantly.”

“Hospital? What occurred to u ? are u alright?”

“oh.. Ranbhir ,my brother, I ma completely tremendous. If u come right here I can present u trace which can result in your final happiness.

“ What? Have u gone mad Aryan ? what are us peaking about? Anyhow I’m coming.”Ranbhir lower the decision.

“I haven’t gone mad however when u see Shahana u will certainly go mad with happiness as this proves that Prachi can be alive.”

Ranbhir reaches metropolis hospital.

“Aryan u requested me to come back right here however why?”

“Pay attention Rabhir I wish to present u one thing.”

“Even I wish to say u one thing”

“Ranbhir what u wish to say ,u can say it at anytime. However what I wish to present u will run away if we 5 her someday?”

“Runway..”

Earlier than Ranbhir may full his sentence Aryan pulls his hand and takes him into the Shahana’s room and reveals Ranbhir .Ranbhir and Aryan will get shocked as quickly as they open the door..

