KKB PRANBIR FF (TIME TO GET THINGS RIGHT) CHARACTER SKETCH

I am bored with the current track. So I am writing this. Like no one likes if there are problems all the time. I think Abhi and Pragya are now old. I like the love story of the new generation more. What would happen if some new people enter their lives??? Not to make things worse, but to make everything right.

I am introducing a few new characters.

CHARACTER SKETCH

UDAY TRIPATI

Pranav and Shrenu’s father, Uma’s husband, Neeraj’s uncle. (Here) The richest man in India, third richest man in the world. Business man. Owner of the Tripati group of companies. Abhi’s friend.

A TRIPATI

Pranav and Shrenu’s mother, Uday’s wife, Neeraj’s aunt.

PRANAV TRIPATI

(ohh!!I just love this man😍😍😍🙈🙈🙈)

Uday and Uma’s son. CEO of the Tripati Group of Companies. Shrenu’s brother. Neeraj’s first cousin. He likes Prachi. Cricketer. Girls drool over him. But he doesn’t like any girl ( Prachi is an exception 😉)

SHRENU TRIPATI

(Cutie pie 😘)

Uday and Uma’s daughter. Pranav’s sister, Neeraj’s first cousin. Prachi’s friend. MBBS student in the University of Georgia.

NEERAJ YADAV

Kesh Yadav( The second richest man in India) and Nita Yadav’s son. Uday and Uma’s neice, Pranav and Shrenu’s first cousin. CEO, YADAV GROUP OF COMPANIES. Rockstar. Girls drool over him.

All the other characters are the same.

INTRODUCTION

Abhi has won the case. Tanu has been sent behind the bars. Abhi has brought Prachi and Pragya to the MK Mansion. All the problems between Abhi and Pragya are now sorted out. The Kholis and the Mehras live together in the MK MANSION.

So, now Abhi, Pragya, Prachi, Rhea, Alia, Mitali, Purab, Aryan, Baljeet dadi, Vikram, Pallavi, Ranbir and Ranbir’s grandmother are under the same roof.

