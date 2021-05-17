KKB PRANBIR FF (TIME TO GET THINGS RIGHT) PART 1

So here I start my first ever work…..

Hope you guys will enjoy…..

Vikram: Congrats my man. At last you are free, proven innocent….Party tho banta hai.

Alia: Ofcourse, it is mandatory. Let those people who supported that evil Tanu know who is right and who is wrong.

Abhi: okay guys… The party will be tomorrow.

Vikram: why tomorrow? Aaj hi rakthe he.

Abhi: No, today Uday is coming here with his family.

Vikram: Uday, from London??!

Abhi: Yes

Vikram: wow, it has been almost four years since I have not seen him. When will he come?

Abhi: Today. Aate hi hogi.

Shahana enters……

Abhi: Shahana, beta aao

Shahana: Namaste Mr.Mehra

Abhi: Mr. Mehra??? I have told you to call me uncle.

Shahana: ohhh sorry sorry. Abhi uncle, where is Prachi?

Abhi: She is in her room.

Shahana: Thank you uncle bye.

Abhi: Bye.

The Tripatis (Uday, Uma, Pranav, Shrenu and Neeraj) arrive at the MK MANSION.

Uday: He gane ki dukaan…

Abhi: he golu…

They hug each other.

Abhi: Arre Pragya, Vikram, Aliya, come everyone, see who is here.

All except Prachi and Shahana come there. Rhea was jealous seeing Shrenu . Ranbir and Aryan was jealous seeing the two handsome guys- Pranav and Neeraj.

Shrenu, Pranav and Neeraj buy blessings from the elders.

Pallavi and the grandmothers: Born and brought up in foreign still keeps the Indian culture. Jeete raho baccho.

The Tripatis and the MK’s except Ranbir, Rhea, Aryan are talking.

Prachi and Shahana come there.

Rhea(in mind seeing Prachi): They are rich and Papa’s friends. So they will be staying here for some days, or weeks. That is enough. I can use them to trouble Prachi. First let me make friends with them.

Rhea goes near PSN (Pranav, Shrenu and Neeraj): Hi guys 3.

They look in her direction.

A big smile broke in all the three faces. Shrenu moved Rhea aside and ran towards Prachi followed by Pranav and Neeraj and hugged her.

Seeing Shrenu run, everyone looked in that direction.

Shrenu (while hugging Prachi): Prachs…. My baby……Ohhh how much I missed you…..

She broke the hug.

Pranav and Neeraj also gave her a short hug and started to talk with her.

Uday and Uma went to Prachi and hugged her. She took their blessings.

Everyone else was wondering how they knew Prachi.

Rhea was standing there dumbfounded. (In mind): They avoided me for that Prachi?? And how lovingly they are talking to her and they are not even bothered about me. What was my plan and what happened!!???

Ranbir (to Aryan): hey, how do Prachi know the Tripatis. And you saw how those two boys hugged her and she was smiling.

Aryan(smiling): actually what do you want to know? How they know each other or why Prachi smiled when he hugged her?? You tell that you don’t love her, then why are you being so protective or….. jealous??!!

Ranbir (to Aryaan): Shut up. (In mind)I still love her and yes I am being protective because she is mine. No one else have the right to touch her.

He thinks about the Parth and MMS incident and she telling that it is true. He gets angry.

The post KKB PRANBIR FF (TIME TO GET THINGS RIGHT) PART 1 appeared first on Telly Updates.