KKB PRANBIR FF (TIME TO GET THINGS RIGHT) PART 2

Hi guys…

Hope you liked the first part….

Pragya: Itni dhoor se aayi he na aap log rest kar dijiye. Come, I will show you the rooms.

Prachi: Ma, I am going with Shahana to meet Saritha aunty.

Pragya: Okay beta. Wait(takes something) it is Saritha Ji’s favorite dish, give to her.

Shrenu: Come fast okay. I have a lot to talk to you.

**************************************

The young generation (Pranav, Shrenu, Neeraj, Ranbir, Aryan and Rhea) are sitting together.

Rhea(in mind):no one knew that Prachi was dad’s daughter. Everyone considered her as a middle class girl. Then how did she come in contact with them?

Ranbir (in mind): if they hugged her and she responded means they know each other. But how? They seemed to be very close.

Pranav and Neerav noticed this.

Pranav: do you guys want to know anything from me?

Ranbir blurted out: Yes ( he realised what he said and managed) I mean how do you know if I want to ask you something?

Pranav: I ask what I want to know. I can understand id f someone is thinking of asking something.

Ranbir: Shrenu, how do you know Prachi?

Shrenu: Once I came here for a camp in Attapadi, Kerala where the native tribes live. Some socially committed students from our college in Georgia and few students from HSC program(okay it is an imaginary program never mind). We spent almost one month together. I and Prachi had to share the same tent and thus we became friends.

Ranbir: just one month. Then you guys did not get to see each other?

Shrenu: we have our ancestral property in Mumbai. We used to invite her for the functions. It was she who organised my cousin’s wedding anniversary, diwali decoration. She is more like a family to us.

UMA calls Pranav and he leaves.

Ranbir: so how long do you know her?

Shrenu:almost six years. You know what, mera Pranav bhaiyya toh uski deewana hai. Hamesha uski prashansa karti hai. Even if he is in a very bad mood, once he hear her name, a smile automatically comes on his lips(Ranbir clenches his fist) I, mom, dad and everyone in our family likes her. My mom wants her to be her daughter-in-law.

Rhea, Ranbir and Aryan: What/Kya???

Neeraj: isme shock hone wale kya baat hai.

Aryaan: accha, toh isme shoch hone wali koi bhi baat nahi hai ??

Shrenu: Arre puri toh suni meri. When she came to know that Mr.Mehra is her dad, she had informed me. We thought of coming here then, but I had my exams, bhaiyya was having rest as his shoulder had an injury and my aunt was near delivery so my mom had to take care of her. Actually we came here to ask Prachi’s hand for marriage.

Ranbir:No, I mean why, I mean…

Shrenu: why? Rab ne Bana Di Jodi hai vo dono. P for Prachi and P for Pranav. Aww… It will be so cute. I will be very lucky to have such a pretty,and nice bhabhi.

Ranbir (in anger):stop this.( Everyone gets scared)(calming down) I mean first talk to Prachi, then we will decide. Aur waise bhi there is nothing in a name.

He leaves from there.

Shrenu: uski problem kya hai? why did he say so?

Aryan:leave it. Sometimes what he says doesn’t make any sense.

Rhea(in mind): if Prachi gets a better boy… No… She loved Ranbir, so I want him. And why is this Ranbir getting so disturbed hearing Pranav and Prachi together? Does that mean he still loves Prachi. Nooooooo.

Neeraj (to Aryan): What was her name?

Aryan:whose?

Neeraj: that cute, bubbly, chubby girl who was with Prachi.

Aryan: her name is STAY AWAY FROM HER.

Aryan leaves from there.

Neeraj: these guys are strange.

Shrenu: yes, yes they are.

Prachi and Shahana come back.

They sit with Neeraj, Shrenu and Pranav to talk.

Ranbir was seeing this from the hall. He feels uneasy and goes to his room.

Aryan also feels uneasy seeing Shahana talking to Neeraj and goes to Ranbir’s room.

That’s all for today…

Hope you like this. Which part did you like? Please do comment.

I want a suggestion from you guys. Do you want Pranav and Prachi as a pair of our Pranbir? The next part depends on it. I have two options. What do you think? I want to know what majority like.

Thank you.