KKR creates panic in DC camp, players isolate

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that Corona cases are increasing in India due to which the fear of Corona in IPL is increasing. After the KKR’s Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier were found to be Corona positive on Monday, the Delhi team has isolated itself. The Delhi team was in a tizzy when it was found that Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier were found positive. Negligence was done by KKR, which other teams may have to bear the brunt. Friends, for your information, let us know that KKR played their last match against DC on 29 April.

Friends, after the two players of KKR were found positive, the Delhi team was asked to isolate. At the same time, there is a match between MI and SRH on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Before the match, both teams did not participate in the practice session on Monday. Both teams took this step when five ground staff of the DDCA were found infected with the corona virus

Friends, tell you that Varun Chakraborty had gone out of the bio bubble and KKR had sent him. Actually, Varun Chakraborty went to Ahmedabad hospital for a scan of his knee. This was allowed by his franchise. KKR has violated bio bubble. According to the BCCI, if a player comes back after leaving the bio bubble, he has to remain quarantine. Varun Chakraborty did not do this. KKR fielded him in a match against DC on 29 April. KKR is saying in his defense that Varun went for a scan in the PPE kit.