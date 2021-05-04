ENTERTAINMENT

KKR creates panic in DC camp, players isolate

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that Corona cases are increasing in India due to which the fear of Corona in IPL is increasing. After the KKR’s Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier were found to be Corona positive on Monday, the Delhi team has isolated itself. The Delhi team was in a tizzy when it was found that Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier were found positive. Negligence was done by KKR, which other teams may have to bear the brunt. Friends, for your information, let us know that KKR played their last match against DC on 29 April.

Friends, after the two players of KKR were found positive, the Delhi team was asked to isolate. At the same time, there is a match between MI and SRH on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Before the match, both teams did not participate in the practice session on Monday. Both teams took this step when five ground staff of the DDCA were found infected with the corona virus

Friends, tell you that Varun Chakraborty had gone out of the bio bubble and KKR had sent him. Actually, Varun Chakraborty went to Ahmedabad hospital for a scan of his knee. This was allowed by his franchise. KKR has violated bio bubble. According to the BCCI, if a player comes back after leaving the bio bubble, he has to remain quarantine. Varun Chakraborty did not do this. KKR fielded him in a match against DC on 29 April. KKR is saying in his defense that Varun went for a scan in the PPE kit.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top