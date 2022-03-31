KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has been breathing fire in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as batters endured a hard time against him. The 34-year-old made the new ball talk in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first two fixtures against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. He struck early in both games and even bagged the Player-of-the-Match award against CSK.

While KKR lost the rubber against RCB by three wickets, Umesh once again impressed one and all. So far, he has taken four wickets in two games with all his wickets coming in the powerplay overs. Needless to mention, the Knight Riders…