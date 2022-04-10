‘KKR used him at opening, 3, 4, 5. Here, he has a fixed position’: Parthiv Patel on 31-year-old star’s IPL 2022 outings | Cricket

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League season earlier on Saturday when they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. After restricting Ravindra Jadeja’s side on 154/7 in 20 overs, Abhishek Sharma (75) produced a magnificent performance as the Sunrisers ended their wait for their opening win of the season.

SRH openers Abhishek and Kane Williamson (32) stitched a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket in the chase, and Rahul Tripathi also played a good hand for the men in orange with an unbeaten 39.

Tripathi has been one of the positives for the SRH in the…