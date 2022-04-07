KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Highlights: Cummins' record half-century helps KKR win by five wickets

  • April 06, 2022 11:02 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: KKR’s five-wicket win

    Cummins hits a six, KKR won the game in four overs! Dre Russ eats your heart out, Pat Cummins, who had a T20 average of 17.11 before this match, knocked MI out of the park here. 35 runs in the 16th over and it is written 6, 4, 6, 6, 3NB, 4, 6. How is Sams making a comeback from this? How is Mumbai Indians making a comeback from this? MI had set up this chase beautifully, they were spot on with almost everything, and then Cummins came and took it away.

  • April 06, 2022 11:00 PM IST

    KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live Updates: Cummins equals fastest IPL fifty record

    KL Rahul’s record is intact but goodness, Kripalu, where did this innings come from. Cummins…


