KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma equals Gautam Gambhir in this special record of captaincy in IPL, Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the list

Within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians received by 10 runs in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians snatched victory from KKR’s jaw on this match. It appeared at one time that KKR would simply win this match, however after this Rahul Chahar took 4 wickets in 4 overs of his account to deliver Mumbai Indians again within the match and within the demise overs Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya’s economical Bowling gave Mumbai Indians their first win of the season. With this victory, Rohit Sharma equaled former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir in a particular file of captaincy.

KKR’s Andre Russell created historical past, changing into the primary bowler to take action in IPL

Rohit Sharma has now reached par with Gambhir by way of registering probably the most wins as captain within the IPL. It was Mumbai Indians’ 71st IPL win below Rohit’s captaincy, whereas his staff (KKR and Delhi Daredevils) has additionally received 71 matches below Gambhir’s captaincy. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has probably the most wins as captain within the IPL. Dhoni has captained Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni has received 110 matches below his captaincy.

Suryakumar delivers the ball throughout the stadium, Hardik just isn’t certain

Dhoni has captained 189 IPL matches, Gambhir has captained 129 IPL matches, whereas Rohit Sharma as captain this was the 118th IPL match. Rohit is on the prime within the profitable share of IPL captains. Below Rohit’s captaincy, his staff has received 60.16 per cent of the matches. Below Dhoni’s captaincy, this determine is 58.51 per cent whereas Gambhir’s captaincy is 55.42 per cent.