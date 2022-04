Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League on Friday to register their second successive win in the Indian Premier League with Andre Russell’s scintillating half-century after Umesh Yadav’s fine bowling.

Chasing a target of 138 runs for Punjab Kings, KKR made an unbeaten 70 off Russell’s 31 balls with eight sixes and two fours.