KKR vs PBKS: Watch – Raj Bawa Gets Castled By Sunil Narine

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Raj Bawa was treated to the harsh realities of playing at the highest level as he was bamboozled by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler, Sunil Narine, during their match on Friday.

Bawa, who had a failure in his debut game, started off nervously against KKR. The team was already in trouble having lost four wickets inside the first nine overs. Both Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan couldn’t contribute much either.

Bawa joined Liam Livingstone at the crease to help rebuild the innings. The nervousness in his batsmanship was quite visible, forcing him to play and miss quite a few times initially.

He managed to hit a classy-looking shoot through extra cover but was immediately dismissed by Narine on the very next delivery. It was a…